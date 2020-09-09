Waldorf, MD(1:00 p.m.)- Police have closed a portion of Poplar Hill Road in the area of Dr. Samual Mudd Road for a crash. Units on the scene reported three individuals trapped, but they have been removed from the vehicle.

A MEDEVAC was requested but is down due to weather. At least two patients are being transported to an area hospital.

Poplar Hill Road between Dr. Samuel Mudd Road and Breconridge Drive will be closed for an extended period of time for crash reconstruction and investigation.

Expect delays in the area, and watch for emergency vehicles and personnel.

David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor

David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in...

