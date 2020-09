Due to today’s expected heavy rainfall, this page will serve to update the community of any roads in Southern Maryland that are closed due to flooding:

Calvert County:

None at 7:20 a.m.

Charles County:

None at 7:20 a.m.

St. Mary’s County:

ROAD CLOSED: POINT LOOKOUT RD , BETWEEN GOODRICK LN AND HILLS HIDE A WY

ROAD CLOSED: NEW MARKET TURNER RD , BETWEEN TRENT HALL RD AND PARLETT MORGAN RD

ROAD CLOSED: MANOR RD , BETWEEN LORI LN AND HURRY RD

ROAD CLOSED: BUSY CORNER RD , BETWEEN COLTON POINT RD AND POINT LOOKOUT RD

ROAD CLOSED: BAPTIST CHURCH RD , BETWEEN GEORGE F DR AND JOHN WAYNE CT

ROAD CLOSED: NEWTOWNE NECK RD , BETWEEN MERCHANTS LN AND POINT LOOKOUT RD

ROAD CLOSED: BAYSIDE RD , BETWEEN STILLWATER LN AND SWEETPEA LN

ROAD CLOSED: BUDDS CREEK RD , BETWEEN MADDOX RD AND CHAPTICO RD

ROAD CLOSED: MADDOX RD , BETWEEN HURRY RD AND BUDDS CREEK RD

This is a developing story and will be updated when new road closures are announced.

