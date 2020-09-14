On Sept. 13, 2020 shortly after midnight, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to the River Bay community in Lexington Park for the report of an assault. When deputies arrived on scene, no activity was observed.

A short time later, Maryland State Police stopped a speeding vehicle in California. The female operator advised law enforcement that a 63-year-old male victim from Callaway was assaulted in River Bay.

The victim was found suffering from traumatic injuries and was removed from the vehicle to begin lifesaving measures including CPR. The victim was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown and then transferred to an area trauma center in critical condition.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division Detectives responded and assumed the investigation, which determined that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle in the River Bay community when the victim observed two male subjects in an altercation with a female. The victim told the men to leave the woman alone or the police would be called.

The two male suspects then dragged the victim out of the vehicle and began violently beating and assaulting the victim. The suspects also struck the victim’s windshield, which shattered. The suspects put the victim back into the victim’s vehicle and then fled the area.

Through investigation, the two male suspects were identified as Delante Javon Holley, 28 of Lexington Park, and Tyrell Marquice Birdine, 20 of Lexington Park. Both men were arrested and charged with Attempted Murder, First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property.

While detectives were on the scene completing their investigation, a female, Kanisha Denise Butler, 20 of Lexington Park, attempted to remove Birdine from the back of a patrol vehicle. She was arrested and charged with Hindering.

Kanisha Denise Butler, 20 of Lexington Park

Anyone who may have witnessed the crime and has not already spoken with law enforcement is asked to call Detective Cpl. Melissa Green at 301-475-4200, ext. 71996 or email melissa.green@stmarysmd.com .

