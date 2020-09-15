Lexington Park, MD- On Sunday, September 13, 2020, The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department(BDVFD) responded to Ridge Road in Lexington Park, MD for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, they discovered a shed fire with an extension to a neighboring property.

The BDVFD set-up and gained control of the blaze in ten(10) minutes utilizing fifteen firefighters. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

According to the preliminary report, several witnesses observed suspects igniting the shed and fleeing in a vehicle. One person was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with an injury from an underlying medical condition. The estimated loss to the structure was $70,000.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6832.

