In America, obesity is a topic that’s been discussed in the media a lot. People understand it’s a problem, and the data supports it. Obesity is classified as a BMI over 30.0, and the obesity rate is defined as what percentage of the population experiences a BMI in this range.

The national average is 30.9%, with the lowest state rate at 23%. In 2019, there were nine states that had obesity rates over 35%. When compared to the worldwide average of 13%, it is easy to see why the United States considers obesity a growing epidemic in the country.

Maryland is not immune to problems with obesity either.

Obesity in Maryland

For the past 14 years, Maryland has more or less mirrored the national average for obesity. In 2019, Maryland had an obesity rate of 30.9% which was the exact same as the national average. The state was also ranked #25 in the country for obesity.

Per the Maryland Department of Health, individuals who are obese or overweight have higher incidences of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. Many of these conditions can be prevented with healthy eating, exercise, and a lack of smoking.

Breaking Down Obesity Facts – St. Mary’s County

Dietspotlight gathered obesity statistics in St. Mary's County through visitors looking for facts on lifestyle apps, exercise plans, fat burners and more.

The average man in St. Mary’s County weighs 248 pounds and has a BMI of 35.8. On the other hand, the average woman in the area weighs 177 pounds and has a BMI of 30.3. For reference, a healthy body mass index, which uses height and weight to determine a sense of an individual’s health, is between 18 and 24.9.

The average citizen in St. Mary’s County needs to lose 67.4 pounds. According to Dietspotlight, “That is 13 % higher than the state average of 60 pounds and 14 % higher than the country average of 59 pounds.”

Obesity Programs in Maryland

One of the biggest focuses of Maryland is to educate its population about the problems associated with obesity. They have nutrition programs and rehabilitation programs, as well as a number of community-based initiatives, to promote healthy eating, weight management, and physical exercise. From educating young people to promoting activity, many of these initiatives are focused on keeping obesity rates down while promoting healthier habits.



