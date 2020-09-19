A lucky Multi-Match player is Maryland’s newest millionaire after buying the ticket that won the game’s $1.15 million jackpot.

The millionaire, who is the fourth player to hit aMulti-Matchjackpot in 2020, matched the winning numbers in the Thursday, Sept. 17 drawing on a ticket purchased Sept. 16 at Holiday Liquors in Waldorf. The lucky player also won two $2 prizes and a $20 prize on the same ticket!

The winner can choose between the annuity and an estimated $1 million cash option (before taxes). The winning numbers in last night’s drawing were 4, 15, 19, 25, 32 and 39.

Lottery officials recommend the player sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until claiming the prize. Winners typically get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. However, the Lottery has temporarily extended claiming deadlines due to Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency. The winner can claim the prize by mail or in person by appointment at the Lottery Customer Resource Center. Get details on how to claim by mail here or schedule an appointment here.

The Charles County retailer is also a winner. The store located at 3385 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf will receive a $1,150 bonus from the Lottery for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

Multi-Matchdrawings are held every Monday and Thursday night. For each $2 ticket, players receive three lines of six numbers from a range of 1 to 43. Players match between three and five of the winning numbers on any one line to win up to $1,000. Match between five and 18 numbers total on all three lines combined to win up to $2,000 more. To win the jackpot, players match all six winning numbers on a single line. The overall chances of winning are 1 in 8.5.

Watch the drawings at 11:22 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays on WBAL-TV. Results also are available online at mdlottery.com and on your smartphone. Simply download the free MD Lottery app in the Apple and Android app stores.

