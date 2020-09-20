Baltimore, MD— The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today launched an eight-part diabetes education series for health care providers and residents with diabetes or at risk of diabetes. The webinar series, developed by MDH’s Center for Population Health Initiatives, is part of Maryland’s Diabetes Action Plan and is another tool aimed at preventing and managing diabetes in Maryland.

Diabetes is the sixth leading cause of death in Maryland and places individuals at higher risk of complications, including death from COVID-19.

“We continue to move forward with our commitment to reducing the prevalence of diabetes in Maryland, using the strategies outlined in the Diabetes Action Plan,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall. “This is a priority, which has become even more urgent during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the impact of the disease on people with diabetes.”

The “Diabetes Education for Better Health” series brings to fruition one of the commitments outlined in the Diabetes Action Plan that was released in November 2019 in conjunction with National Diabetes Month. The series, which is free and open to all, is offered in three tracts. The three-part “A Path to Better Health for Individuals” kicks off Sept. 16. The two other tracts are “Solutions for Better Diabetes Outcomes — Community Health Workers” and “Solutions for Better Diabetes Outcomes — Clinicians.”

“Our Center for Population Health Initiatives team has created an outstanding educational resource for use during the pandemic,” said Dr. Jinlene Chan, Acting Deputy Secretary of MDH’s Public Health Administration. “We are working diligently to reach out to populations that are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and at greater risk for poor outcomes if infected.”

Community Health Workers, one of the groups to which the series is aimed, work directly in the community to help prevent and reduce diabetes through patient support and by referring and connecting patients to Maryland’s Diabetes Prevention Program (DDP). The DPP is an evidence-based lifestyle change program designed to help participants avoid developing type 2 diabetes, which is preventable. About 95 percent of those with diabetes in the United States have type 2.

The virtual educational series will be offered live online, covering various aspects of diabetes care, education, prevention, management, and related resources. Recordings will be available online for later viewing as well.

To register for one or more of the sessions, visit Diabetes Education for Better Health.

To read MDH’s Diabetes Action Plan, go to health.maryland.gov/diabetes-action-plan.

