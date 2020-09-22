Waldorf, MD- Around 9 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Master Suites Hotel in Waldorf, MD for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, the Sheriff’s Office found one adult male shot and he was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The victim died a short time later.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and do not believe this to be a random crime.

Anyone with information should call 301-932-2222 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

