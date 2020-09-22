UPDATE via CCSO: On September 21, at approximately 6:18 p.m., patrol officers responded to the Master Suites Hotel located in the 2200 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Kenneth Dionel Brawner, 29, of Waldorf, inside a room; he had a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. A preliminary investigation showed the suspects entered the room and shot the victim. Detectives are working on leads and developing a motive, but it does not appear this was a random shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective R. Johnson at (301) 609-6453. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

Waldorf, MD- Around 6 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Master Suites Hotel in Waldorf, MD for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, the Sheriff’s Office found one adult male shot and he was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The victim died a short time later.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and do not believe this to be a random crime.

Anyone with information should call 301-932-2222 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

