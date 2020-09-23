Charlotte Hall, Charles County, MD- On Monday, September 21, 2020, at 3:23 p.m., the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department(HVFD) responded to the 15000 Block of Oaks Road for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, units found a detached garage with fire showing on one side. The HVFD utilized thirty-five firefighters for thirty minutes to gain control of the blaze. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

According to the preliminary report, the fire occurred on the exterior of the detached garage in the area where a tall plastic storage container was located. There were no injures as a result of the fire. The Fire Marshal estimates the damage to be $30,000(structure) and $5,000 in contents.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

