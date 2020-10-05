UPDATE October 5, 2020 @11:20 a.m.: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is announcing an increase in the reward relating to the murder of Lynn Marie Maher, a cashier at the 7-Eleven on Middletown Road in Waldorf who was shot and killed on October 1 during an armed robbery.

With the assistance of the FBI ($15,000), 7-Eleven ($10,000), and Charles County Crime Solvers ($2,500), the reward has been increased to up to $27,500 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect. As detectives vigorously pursue leads, they are urging people who have information about this case to contact them at (301) 609-6474. They are also evaluating the surveillance camera footage and, due to investigative reasons, are not releasing any footage at this time.

Further, for those who do have information but want to remain anonymous, they may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Det. J. Feldman is investigating.

Update 10:47 a.m- On October 1 at 12:50 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 3370 Middletown Road in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. A preliminary investigation showed a lone male entered the store and approached the clerk. He produced a gun and demanded money.

After obtaining the money, the suspect shot the victim and fled. The victim, Lynn Marie Maher, 49, of White Plains, died from her injuries on the scene. The suspect is described as a black male, 5’7” – 5’10” with a slender build. He was wearing a white facemask, a dark hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and dark tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 and 7-Eleven is offering a reward up to $10,000 leading to the arrest of the suspect.

UPDATE 6:20 a. m. – Update on homicide at 7-Eleven on Middletown Rd. The suspect entered the store wearing a surgical mask, hoodie, and jeans. He approached the clerk, produced a gun, demanded money, and shot the victim during the robbery.

He fled on foot, but it’s not clear if he got into a car later.

Charles County Crime Solvers and 7-Eleven are offering a cash reward totaling up to $11,000. Call 301-932-2222 or Crime Solvers 1-866-411-TIPS.

Police are on the scene investigating and more details will be provided when they become avaible.

Waldorf, MD(5:00 a.m.)- Shortly after 1 a.m., the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7-Eleven Store on Middletown Road for a reported homicide. A clerk was shot and killed in an apparent robbery, authorities state.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact 9-1-1 or 301-932-2222

