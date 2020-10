PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – NAS Patuxent River’s Gate 2 will close to all traffic on Oct. 6, 2020, at 9 a.m. and reopen Oct. 13, 2020, at 5 a.m. Drivers should use NAS Patuxent River’s Gate 1 during these dates. NAS Patuxent River’s Gate 3 remains closed.

Visitors requiring Pass and ID services may still access the Gate 2 Pass and ID Office during this period. Large vehicles, such as tractor-trailers, should use the Frank Knox Building parking lot behind the Pass and ID Office for Pass and ID access. For questions regarding base access and Pass and ID Office services, visitors can call the Gate 2 Pass and ID office directly at 301-342-3231 Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

