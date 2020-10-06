Harrington, DE-On October 4, 2020 the Harrington Police Department arrested Robert Moton 30, of Waldorf, MD after he led officers on a pursuit. While on patrol a 1:16 am an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on South DuPont Hwy. in the area of Shaw Ave. The officer then observed a vehicle traveling 71 MHP in a 35 MPH zone. The officer, who was operating a fully marked patrol vehicle activated the vehicle’s emergency equipment and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle initially pulled over then accelerated and fled from officers northbound on South DuPont Hwy. Police then pursued the vehicle and it failed to stop and committed several traffic violations. On South DuPont Hwy. in the area of Paradise Alley Rd. the Felton Police Department deployed stop sticks and were able to deflate the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle then came to a stop in a ditch on South DuPont Hwy. in the area of Reeve’s Crossing Rd. The driver refused to exit the vehicle and officers had to break a window and the driver was removed and taken into custody without further incident.

The driver was identified as Mr. Moton and was the only occupant of the vehicle. A computer check revealed Mr. Moton had a revoked Driver’s License out Maryland and he was currently wanted by the Prince George’s County, MD Police Department on several outstanding warrants including Attempted Second Degree Murder and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer along with several other charges. Mr. Moton was transported to the Harrington Police Department for processing. While there he refused a chemical test for Driving under the Influence of Alcohol and officers obtained a search warrant for a blood draw. He was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw and then back to the Harrington Police Department for processing.

Mr. Moton was charged with Fugitive from Another State, Disregarding a Police Officer Signal, Resisting Arrest, Driving under the Influence of Alcohol and several other traffic offenses. He was then arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7. He was issued an Own Recognizance Bond for all charges relating to the pursuit but was then committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute without bond pending extradition to Maryland.

