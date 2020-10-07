(Waldorf, Maryland) – On Wednesday, October 07, 2020, at approximately 0353 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle collision on United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of Gillespie Circle in Waldorf, Maryland.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) to assume the investigation. Corporal T. Hooten of the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack responded as requested.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates a 2009 Honda Odyssey operated by Muhammad Ali Subhani (34 yoa) of Waldorf, Maryland was traveling southbound on United States Route 301 in the area of Gillespie Circle. At the same time, an unidentified adult white male was walking in the roadway. The Honda Odyssey collided with the unidentified male and the unidentified male succumbed to his injuries on the scene and was pronounced deceased. Troopers are currently working to identify the white male.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Duty Officer at the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Trooper E. Pettyjohn of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack and Corporal T. Hooten of the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack. (20-MSP-037067).

