The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Rainier Nazal Dizon, of Lexington Park, a lifetime sexual offender, for failure to register.

Dizon was arrested and charged with multiple sex offenses on May 12, 2017, and committed to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

Dizon was found guilty of Third Degree Sex Offense on May 11, 2017, and given five(5) years of SUpervised Probation.

Dizon is a 38-year-old male, with black hair, brown eyes, 5’ 8” tall, weighing 190 lbs.

Anyone with information on Dizon’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Cpl. Melissa Green at 301-475-4200, ext. 71996 or email melissa.green@stmarysmd.com .

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Like this: Like Loading...