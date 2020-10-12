Support Local Journalism

$
$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.

Thank you for all of your comments, ideas, photos and support!

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Rainier Nazal Dizon, of Lexington Park, a lifetime sexual offender, for failure to register.

Dizon was arrested and charged with multiple sex offenses on May 12, 2017, and committed to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. 

Dizon was found guilty of Third Degree Sex Offense on May 11, 2017, and given five(5) years of SUpervised Probation.

Dizon is a 38-year-old male, with black hair, brown eyes, 5’ 8” tall, weighing 190 lbs.

Anyone with information on Dizon’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Cpl. Melissa Green at 301-475-4200, ext. 71996 or email melissa.green@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Sign up for our newsletter

Join our email list! Email subscribers may receive subscriber-only discounts, news, and tips. We send out a weekly email! Thank you!

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Southern Maryland Chronicle, 1234 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsivlle , MD, 20659, https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com/. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor

David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in...

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply