White Plains, MD- On Monday, October 12, 2020, at 6:30 a.m. the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, responded to Tarrington Place in White Plains for a reported vehicle(2006 Ford E-150) fire. Five firefighters gained control of the fire in about ten minutes.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to investigate. According to the preliminary report, the fire started in the cargo compartment. No cause has been determined. The estimated loss is $10,000.00.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

Like this: Like Loading...