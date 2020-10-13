Support Local Journalism

$
$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.

Thank you for all of your comments, ideas, photos and support!

White Plains, MD- On Monday, October 12, 2020, at 6:30 a.m. the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, responded to Tarrington Place in White Plains for a reported vehicle(2006 Ford E-150) fire. Five firefighters gained control of the fire in about ten minutes.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to investigate. According to the preliminary report, the fire started in the cargo compartment. No cause has been determined. The estimated loss is $10,000.00.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

Sign up for our newsletter

Join our email list! Email subscribers may receive subscriber-only discounts, news, and tips. We send out a weekly email! Thank you!

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Southern Maryland Chronicle, 1234 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsivlle , MD, 20659, https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com/. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor

David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in...

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply