UPDATE October 20, 2020: Through their investigation, Charles County Sheriff’s Detectives identified Marc C. McLaughlin, Jr., 31, of Brandywine, as a suspect in the homicide that took place at the Master Suites Hotel on September 21.

On Saturday, October 17, the U.S. Marshals Task Force located and arrested McLaughlin in Prince George’s County. McLaughlin was indicted for first-degree murder as well as 16 additional charges related to this incident.

UPDATE via CCSO: On September 21, at approximately 6:18 p.m., patrol officers responded to the Master Suites Hotel located in the 2200 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Kenneth Dionel Brawner, 29, of Waldorf, inside a room; he had a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. A preliminary investigation showed the suspects entered the room and shot the victim. Detectives are working on leads and developing a motive, but it does not appear this was a random shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective R. Johnson at (301) 609-6453. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

