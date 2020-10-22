Bay Community Support Services, a private non-profit organization servicing Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties, is applying to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Transit Administration through the State Coordinating Committee for Human Services Transportation of the State of Maryland for financial assistance for preventive maintenance funding ($20,000) designed to meet the special transportation needs of individuals with disabilities.

Bay Community Support Services plans to provide transportation services as follows:

To continue to transport individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to medical appointments, adult day programs, employment locations, and community integration outings on a daily basis throughout Southern Maryland.

The detailed service plan is available for review, please email rainess@baycss.org. Any private citizen, public or private transit or paratransit operator wishing additional information or desiring to submit comments on the project or on the performance of Bay Community Support Services may be obtained by emailing rainess@baycss.org.

