On October 27 at 11:40 a.m., officers responded to the 12300 block of Mount Clare Place in Waldorf after receiving a call to check on the welfare of a resident who lived in one of the apartments.

Upon arrival, officers located Herbert Andrei James, 64, deceased inside his residence. He had trauma to his body and foul play is suspected. It does not appear this is a random incident.

Police are still investigating the murder of a woman found at her home with trauma to the body. On October 25 at approximately 2:56 a.m., officers responded to the 12300 block of Glenview Place in Waldorf after receiving a call for the report of death inside an apartment. Upon arrival, officers located Latoya Hicks, 33, of Waldorf, inside her apartment doorway

Detectives are pursuing leads and ask anyone with information to contact Detective C. Garner at (301) 609-6531. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

