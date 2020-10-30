Update October 31, at 5 a.m.: One male victim has died from injuries. Three other victims have serious injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening. The shooting occurred during an altercation between two groups of people.

UPDATE 9:38 p.m.; Crain Highway in the area of the shooting is currently closed.

We are working with the PIO of Charles County Sheriff’s Office to ascertain the exact location of the shooting. The call address and business listed at the address do not match. The headline has been changed to reflect this.

UPDATE 9:19 p.m. : A second MEDEVAC has been requested for two more patients.

Waldorf, MD- At 9:03 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came in for shooting at Big Mouth Liquors on Crain Highway in Waldorf, MD. At this time there are believed to be four victims with gunshot wounds.

A MEDEVAC has been launched with CPR in progress for at least one patient.

This is a developing story.

