Can you identify these people? Charles County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating an armed robbery which took place on October 12 at the 7-Eleven on Billingsley Road in Waldorf. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to the arrest of these suspects.

On October 12 at approximately 9:21 p.m., the pictured suspects entered the 7-Eleven in the 11600 block of Billingsley Road in Waldorf armed with handguns. They announced the robbery, obtained cash from the registers, and fled on foot towards Sunningdale Place.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Bringley with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 609-6499 or bringleya@ccso.us.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to the arrest of the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

