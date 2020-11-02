Due to the number of mail-in ballots being used this year, the Calvert County Board of Elections is urging residents to submit their ballots before the November 3, 2020 deadline.

Mail-in ballots MUST either be:

– Postmarked by the USPS no later than Nov. 3, or

– Placed in one of the official ballot drop boxes BEFORE 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

If you place your ballot in the mail after the final mail pickup time on Nov. 3, it will not be postmarked until Nov. 4 and cannot be counted toward the final election result. Therefore, voters are STRONGLY urged to use one of the seven official election drop boxes to submit their mail-in ballots before polls close tomorrow evening:

– Northern High School – 2950 Chaneyville Rd, Owings, 20736

– Huntingtown High School – 4125 Solomons Island Rd, Huntingtown, 20639

– Calvert High School – 520 Fox Run Blvd, Prince Frederick, 20678

– Patuxent High School – 12485 Southern Connector Blvd, Lusby, 20657

– Community Resources Building – 30 Duke St, Prince Frederick, 20678

– Northeast Community Center – 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave, Chesapeake Beach. 20732

– Southern Community Center – 20 Appeal Ln, Lusby, 20657

