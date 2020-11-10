On November 6, 2020, Matthew James Baker entered a guilty plea to felony aggravated animal cruelty. The maximum penalty for the offense is 3 years imprisonment and a $5,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for January 20, 2021, at 11:00 am.

On April 23, 2020, Deputy Sturdivant and Deputy Plant of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1380 North Solomons Island Road for a report of animal cruelty. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a seven-month-old black and brown cat named “Rose” in a trash bag outside the property. The cat was nonresponsive and bleeding from the back of its head.

The cat was transported to Mid-Atlantic Animal Specialty Hospital where providers noted severe blunt force trauma consistent with the cat having been repeatedly beaten with a metal object. Due to the injuries sustained, the cat was humanely euthanized.

Further investigation revealed that Matthew James Baker had chased the cat into a bedroom at the home and beaten the cat to death.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney, Christopher Monte.

