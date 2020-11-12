Southern Maryland Community Resources would like to thank all who participated in our 1st ever Costume Photo Contest. Whether you submitted an entry, voted, served as a judge, or cheered us on from afar, we sincerely appreciate your support.

The monetary support goes toward providing virtual programs and supplies for our members and friends during this unprecedented time. Donations are always welcome.

The gain of new friends, like many of you, is priceless! We invite and encourage you to join us on Zoom, participate in our activities, and interact with our members during any of our 6:30 pm Activity Nights (Arts on Tuesdays, Faith Sharing on Wednesdays, and Games on Fridays). The calendar of events can be found on our website. To receive the Zoom link to join us, please visit www.somdcr.org , sign up to attend, and we’ll add you to our Zoom Meeting mailing list. Just popping in to say HELLO would mean the world to us!

Again, thank you for your support.

Thanks to our wonderful sponsors as well: The Playful Parent and Texas Roadhouse

And now… the winners!

JUDGES’ CHOICE – 1st place received a $100 cash prize and 2nd place received a $30 voucher for Dinner for Two at Texas Roadhouse

PEOPLE’S CHOICE – In each category, 1st place received a $50 cash prize and 2nd place received a $30 voucher for Dinner for Two at Texas Roadhouse

Like this: Like Loading...