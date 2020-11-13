With the COVID-19 Pandemic canceling many public holiday displays, The Southern Maryland Chronicle has decided to put together a map of homes and businesses in SoMD that will have light displays at their properties. We will be utilizing a custom-made Google Maps map that you can even map out the best routes. If I receive enough to add parts of P.G. County and Anne Arundel County to the map, I will. But this more than likely will focus on the tri-county area.

We thought that if we can get enough displays listed on a map, families could get in their cars, social distance and still enjoy all the displays within neighborhoods. This will really rely on the communities help in getting it together!

If your home or business wants to be displayed on the map, please email us at news@southernmarylandchronicle.com with the location, dates available, whether it is set to music or not, and if you are a home or business. This will only have verified locations submitted to us. We will not be driving around adding locations. This will be only for homes and businesses that do not mind crowds near their homes looking at their displays.

If you are a business that wants to advertise in this section or a place that will be having larger christmas displays that charge admission or you just want to advertise it, please email the same email address and I will get a hold of you.

We are all in this pandemic together and with all that has happened over the last 8 months or so, we hope that this map will help bring some more holiday cheer to everyone!

David M. Higgins II

Publisher/Editor

