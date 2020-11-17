Support Local Journalism
Thank you for all of your comments, ideas, photos and support!
Mechanicsville, MD(1:45 p.m.)- Police, and rescue are on the scene of a serious crash on North Sandgates Road in the area of Maple Road. A Rescue unit at the scene reported a vehicle overturned on a steep embankment.
Police have set up a reconstruction zone, with assistance in the road closure. There was a reported canine in the vehcile and animal control is on the scene to assist in locating the animal.
North Sandgates Road near Maple Road will be closed due to a serious motor vehicle accident. Use alternate route
This is a developing story…