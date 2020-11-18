Bayonne Police have arrested 23-year old, Michael H. Fischer of Chaptico Road in Mechanicsville, Maryland on charges of eluding and resisting arrest by flight.

According to news reports from HudsonTV.com, Fischer was taken into custody on November 14, 2020, at 4:13 a.m. after police attempted to stop him near 37th Street and JFK Boulevard.

Fischer then proceeds to flee, first in the vehicle and then on foot. He was stopped a short time later and arrested. Fischer is charged with eluding and resisting arrest by flight.

