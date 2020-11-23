One day after Maryland recorded 2,168 new cases of COVID(Sunday), and two days after it recorded the second-highest daily increase in cases, Governor Larry Hogan will give a press conference Monday, November 23, 2020, at 4 p.m. to provide an update to Marylanders on the COVID-19 surge.

Maryland recorded 10,989 NEW cases of Coronavirus since November 15, 2020, and five straight days of over 2,000 new cases.

On Friday, November 20, 2020, at 5 p.m. the Governor’s latest restrictions took effect. They included all bars, restaurants, facilities serving food/alcohol to shut down for indoor dining/serving between the hours of 10 pm-6 am.

The Governor also took aim at the States Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities by imposing new visitors guidelines and mandatory testing.

Maryland has been ramping up testing over the past several weeks, this week testing the most ever in one day, 51,510. The state has now tested over 4 million samples. Some individuals have tested multiple times due to employment or becoming symptomatic. Also, once you test positive, you will take 1-3 more tests after a certain period to determine if the virus is still there or not.

The Governor’s press conference will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

