Below are the lists provided by the individual Calvert County Volunteer Fire Departments(VFD) for their 2020 Santa Runs. These can change due to weather, need for equipment/manpower at emergency events, etc. Please refer to the individual VFD websites/Facebook Pages to check on the status of your neighborhood. The Fire Department names link to the page schedules for your convenience.
Dunkirk VFD
Sunday December 13th
- The Meadows, Breezy Knoll Estates, Timberneck, Georgianna Lane, Victoria Station
Monday December 14th
- Sam Hill Dr., Hampton Heights, Lord Calvert Estates, Foxchase, Friday Creek Estates
Wednesday December 16th
- Ferry Landing Woods, Old Hundred, Smithville, Smiths Purchase, Country Road Estates, Brickhouse Estates
Thursday December 17th
- Lyons Creek Overlook, Patuxent Palisades, Shores of Calvert, Regal Estates, Ashwood Manor
Friday December 18th
- Twin Shields Estates, Lyons Creek Hundred, Cavalier Country, Odyssey
Saturday December 19th
- Fairview Farm, Arbor Greene, Somerset, Grantham Hall, Cabin Branch, Mt Harmony Farm, Covenant Creek, Cross Point, Mt Harmony Estates
Sunday December 20th
- Dunkirk South (Tara Dr), Century Estates (Kerry Ann Ln) Wards Meadow (Baker St), MacDonald Farms, Cortland Ln, Apple Greene
Prince Frederick VFD
Announced they will be having it, route and date/times being finalized.
St. Leonard VFD
Announced on November 14, 2020, that the dates would be December 17,18, & 19, 2020. TImes and locations still not ready. Stay tuned for more details shortly.