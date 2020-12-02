Below are the lists provided by the individual Calvert County Volunteer Fire Departments(VFD) for their 2020 Santa Runs. These can change due to weather, need for equipment/manpower at emergency events, etc. Please refer to the individual VFD websites/Facebook Pages to check on the status of your neighborhood. The Fire Department names link to the page schedules for your convenience.

Sunday December 13th

The Meadows, Breezy Knoll Estates, Timberneck, Georgianna Lane, Victoria Station

Monday December 14th

Sam Hill Dr., Hampton Heights, Lord Calvert Estates, Foxchase, Friday Creek Estates

Wednesday December 16th

Ferry Landing Woods, Old Hundred, Smithville, Smiths Purchase, Country Road Estates, Brickhouse Estates

Thursday December 17th

Lyons Creek Overlook, Patuxent Palisades, Shores of Calvert, Regal Estates, Ashwood Manor

Friday December 18th

Twin Shields Estates, Lyons Creek Hundred, Cavalier Country, Odyssey

Saturday December 19th

Fairview Farm, Arbor Greene, Somerset, Grantham Hall, Cabin Branch, Mt Harmony Farm, Covenant Creek, Cross Point, Mt Harmony Estates

Sunday December 20th

Dunkirk South (Tara Dr), Century Estates (Kerry Ann Ln) Wards Meadow (Baker St), MacDonald Farms, Cortland Ln, Apple Greene

Announced they will be having it, route and date/times being finalized.

Announced on November 14, 2020, that the dates would be December 17,18, & 19, 2020. TImes and locations still not ready. Stay tuned for more details shortly.

