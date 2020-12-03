William Ramsey Derry Severna Park, Maryland Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department / Anne Arundel County Police Department

On October 30, 2019, the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit initiated an investigation in reference to a report of a specific account that was directly associated in uploading child pornographic images to a particular internet site. The information was provided by the “National Center for Missing and Exploited Children” (NCMEC) which is a non-profit organization whose mission is to find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent child victimization.

As the result of issuing and executing several court orders, detectives identified an address involved with uploading child pornography. On November 22, 2019, detectives executed a residential search warrant at an address in the 400 block of Larkspur Lane in Severna Park, Maryland. Numerous digital devices were taken into custody and secured in order that the devices could be analyzed. The suspect, identified as William Ramsey Derry, a twenty-five year old male of the same address was on scene.

After receiving the results from the forensic extraction, child pornography was recovered as evidence. Child Abuse detectives obtained an arrest warrant for William Derry charging him with ten counts of possession of child pornography and nine counts of distribution of child pornography.

On December 1, 2020, William Derry was placed under arrest without incident.

The Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this incident or the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

