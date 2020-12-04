The Town of La Plata will test early warning devices/sirens on December 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Testing is done twice per year in early May and early December. The testing lasts about a half-hour. The tests consist of both siren alerts and audible notifications.

The tests are conducted in conjunction with the Charles County 911 Communications Center, which controls and operates the system for the Town.

The devices are installed at the following locations:

On Charles Street in front of the Charles County Courthouse

On Curley Hall Road at the Town’s Wastewater Treatment Plant (near Quailwood Subdivision)

In Clarks Run Subdivision

In King’s Grant Subdivision

On Shining Willow Way next to the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department

Emergency Management Officials remind you that in the event of a real emergency to stay tuned to local radio stations for more information, to have emergency supplies on hand – including a radio which can be operated during a power outage, and to know where the safe haven is in your home. I

t is everyone’s responsibility to plan for an emergency.

