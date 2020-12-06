Support Local Journalism

On Saturday, December 4, 2020, Charles County Sheriff(CCSO) Troy Berry announced on the office’s Facebook page that Master Corporal Robert Cadrett(ID #304) had passed away from complications associated with COVID-19.

Master Corporal Robert Cadrette, ID #304 Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office / Charles County Sheriff's Office

Master Corporal Cadrett was a 22-year-veteran of CCSO, and was assigned to the Special Services Division, specializing in Property Management,

Multiple people and organizations have taken to Social Media to express their condolences.

