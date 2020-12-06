On Saturday, December 4, 2020, Charles County Sheriff(CCSO) Troy Berry announced on the office’s Facebook page that Master Corporal Robert Cadrett(ID #304) had passed away from complications associated with COVID-19.

Master Corporal Robert Cadrette, ID #304 Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office / Charles County Sheriff's Office

Master Corporal Cadrett was a 22-year-veteran of CCSO, and was assigned to the Special Services Division, specializing in Property Management,

Multiple people and organizations have taken to Social Media to express their condolences.

From the @BladensburgPD, we send our deepest condolences to the @CCSOMD and Cpl. Cadrette’s family, friends, colleagues, and community. Thank you for your dedicated service that undoubtedly impacted many lives along the way. #RIP https://t.co/BMWwV9bpAp — Tyrone Collington Sr (@collington_sr) December 6, 2020

Like this: Like Loading...