On Saturday, December 4, 2020, Charles County Sheriff(CCSO) Troy Berry announced on the office’s Facebook page that Master Corporal Robert Cadrett(ID #304) had passed away from complications associated with COVID-19.
Master Corporal Cadrett was a 22-year-veteran of CCSO, and was assigned to the Special Services Division, specializing in Property Management,
Multiple people and organizations have taken to Social Media to express their condolences.
From the @BladensburgPD, we send our deepest condolences to the @CCSOMD and Cpl. Cadrette’s family, friends, colleagues, and community. Thank you for your dedicated service that undoubtedly impacted many lives along the way. #RIP https://t.co/BMWwV9bpAp— Tyrone Collington Sr (@collington_sr) December 6, 2020