(December 7, 2020, @ 7:40 a.m.)The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting fatality of a young person near the area of Our Father’s Ministries Center and Business Park Drive in Waldorf, MD on Sunday night(8:30 p.m.).

Officers believe the victim is in their late teens/early twenties and was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Updates will be provided when more information is released.

