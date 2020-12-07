UPDATE December 7, 2020, @9:00 a.m.-On December 6 at 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Business Park Court in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located the victim, J’Shaun Jerril Wallace, 19, of Waldorf, behind a building with a gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were attempted but Wallace was pronounced deceased on the scene. Detectives are working leads and it appears this is an isolated incident. Additional details are not available at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

(December 7, 2020, @ 7:40 a.m.)The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting fatality of a young person near the area of Our Father’s Ministries Center and Business Park Drive in Waldorf, MD on Sunday night(8:30 p.m.).

Officers believe the victim is in their late teens/early twenties and was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Updates will be provided when more information is released.

Like this: Like Loading...