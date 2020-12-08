Thank you for all of your comments, ideas, photos and support!
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 7 mph.
Like this:
LikeLoading...
Related
David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in...
More by David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor