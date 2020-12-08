The Town will set up a table and tent at the circle in front of Town Hall so parents can drive up to receive a Holiday goody bag for each child. There will be one pre-packed bag per child “while supplies last”. No RSVP necessary just come on out! Crafts are geared towards preschool to elementary-age children.

Children should be in the vehicle to receive a goody bag. At this event, children will have the opportunity to wave to Santa and drop off their letters to Santa. The Town will collect non-perishable and canned food items for the local food pantries during this event.

Saturday, December 12th from 10 am to 12 pm, Please enter Queen Anne Street from St. Mary’s Avenue.

