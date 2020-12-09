The Town of North Beach continues to monitor changing conditions related to COVID-19 Coronavirus. Maintaining public health and safety and preventing exposures and transmissions of the virus remains at the forefront of concern of the Mayor and Town Council.

In an effort to keep citizens informed, we are notifying the public that two employees of the Town of North Beach tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Both employees are isolating and are following protocols set forth by the Calvert County Health Department. Out of an abundance of caution, employees that were exposed to the two positive employees are currently self-quarantining and are awaiting test results.

The Town of North Beach will keep you apprised of any changes in this situation.

Sharing information about how the town’s operations and staff are affected by this public health emergency should serve as a reminder to all citizens that now is not the time to relax COVID-19 precautions. Citizens are urged to continue to wear face masks, practice physical distancing, wash hands, avoid crowds and if you feel ill, stay home.

To seek additional information on the COVID-19 coronavirus, visit the CDC website, the Maryland Department of Health website, and the Calvert County Health Department’s website.

