Dunkirk, MD- On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, shortly after 3:30 a.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a residence in the Dunleigh subdivision in Dunkirk, MD following a targeted home invasion/robbery.

Upon arrival, deputies located two adult male victims inside the residence. One victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was flown from the scene. The second victim was ground transported to a nearby hospital. Both men are in serious but stable condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed two suspects had already fled the scene in a vehicle prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to please contact Detective T. Yates with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 ext. 2151.

Like this: Like Loading...