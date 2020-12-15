On Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at around 1:15 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a multiple motor vehicle collision with injuries in the area of Three Notch Road and Wildewood Boulevard in California.

Deputies arrived on the scene where five vehicles were involved in the collision. Two people had incapacitating injuries and both subjects were flown to Prince George’s Shock Trauma.

On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office learned the condition of one of the patients had worsened. The collision was then assigned to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit. The investigation determined a black 2003 Chevrolet Blazer operated by Michael Shane Wilkerson, age 53 of Ridge, was traveling northbound on Three Notch Road in the area of Wildewood Boulevard.

For unknown reasons, the Blazer left its lane of travel and struck a white 2016 Ford Explorer. The Explorer was then pushed into two other vehicles before a fifth vehicle was involved in the collision.

Wilkerson and Geraldine Florence McClanahan, 75 of Prince Frederick who was a passenger in the Explorer, were flown out to the trauma center after the collision. McClanahan succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

At this time, speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or any of the events leading up to it is asked to contact Corporal Christopher Beyer at 301-475-4200 ext. 78004 or at christopher.beyer@stmarysmd.com

