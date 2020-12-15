Wednesday

Rain and snow likely before 11 am, then rain. High near 45. Northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night

Rain before 2 am, then a chance of rain and snow between 2 am and 3 am, then a chance of snow after 3 am. Low around 29. Northeast wind 11 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

