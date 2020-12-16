SOLOMONS, MD ¾ Asbury Solomons recently showed its appreciation of Calvert Hospice with a $30,000 donation to the organization. Asbury Solomons Executive Director Kelly Friedman presented Calvert Hospice Executive Director Jean Fleming with a check on Thursday, December 3.

“We share a strong partnership with Calvert Hospice in providing exceptional services to older adults,” Friedman said. “Besides the care that Calvert Hospice at times delivers to residents of our retirement community, we also collaborate to identify or enhance services benefitting the aging population within Calvert County. We look forward to growing this partnership and Asbury’s Mission to serve more.”

In 2019, Asbury Solomons and Calvert Hospice began working together to develop a Caring for the Caregiver program to offer much-needed support to those who provide care to a loved one who has an illness or chronic medical condition.

