On December 16 at 10:23 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving three cars on Trinity Church Road north of Old Sycamore Road in Allens Fresh, MD.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a Ford Mustang was following a Chevrolet Silverado which was traveling north on Trinity Church Road. The initial investigation revealed the driver of the Mustang attempted to pass the Silverado on a stretch of roadway marked by double-yellow lines, a no passing-zone, near the crest of a hill. The driver swerved to avoid striking a Chrysler Pacifica, which was southbound on Trinity Church Road, and struck the Silverado, sending it into a spin.

The Mustang re-entered the southbound lane and struck the Pacifica head-on. The driver of the Mustang was trapped and the vehicle caught fire. Cpl. Stephen Miller, an off-duty Charles County Sheriff’s officer, was nearby and used a fire extinguisher to suppress the fire in an effort to protect the driver until emergency fire crews arrived.

The driver of the Mustang, a 22-year-old male of Charlotte Hall, was extricated from his vehicle and flown to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Pacifica, a 36-year-old woman from Mechanicsville, suffered critical injuries. The driver of the Silverado, a 35-year-old male from Waldorf suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Cpl. T. Hemsley of the Traffic Operations Unit at (301) 609-5903. The investigation is ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...