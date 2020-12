Waldorf, MD- A major crash has closed(@6:19 a.m.) a major thoroughfare in Waldorf, MD. Police have responded to a crash involving a pick-up truck and passenger car on Mattawoman-Beantown Road.

At this time there is no information on the victims, and police are investigating the crash.

Mattawoman Beantown Rd is now closed in both directions between Nike Dr and Pinefield Rd.

This is a developing story…

