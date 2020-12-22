Bryans Road, MD- On Monday, December 21, 2020, at 6:07 p.m., the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 2600 block of Dakota Street for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, they discovered a two-story single family home on fire which was

occupied by two juveniles at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire was determined to be the ignition of combustible material on the patio area as a result of ground-based sparklers ignited in close proximity to the residence.

Attempts to extinguish the fire delayed Fire Department notification resulting in heavy fire conditions encountered by first arriving companies.

Fifty-two firefighters responded and took forty-five minutes to gain control of the blaze. A smoke alarm system was present, but undetermined if it activated. The Fire Marshal estimates the loss to be $300,000.00.