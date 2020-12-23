On December 22, 2020, shortly before 9:30 a.m., Calvert County Patrol Deputy DFC P. Wood responded to a report of a theft call at the All Saints Episcopal Church located at 100 Lower Marlboro Rd, Huntingtown, MD 20639.

Calvert Sheriff’s Office PIO Kristen Leitch states in an email response,” Investigation revealed two trailers belonging to Boy Scouts of America Troop 1792 were stolen. One of the trailers was a 10 foot enclosed single axle and the second was a 15-foot dual axle trailer that was stolen from the parking lot of the church. One trailer had an estimated value of $4K and the second $2500.”

Claire Hill, an admin of the Facebook group “Huntingtown Information Group” posted that the trailers contained all of the troops camping equipment.

Bayside Chevrolet and Toyota are offering a $2500 reward for information leading to the recovery of the stolen trailers and/or an arrest of the theft suspect(s) or person(s) responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information in regards to this case is asked to please contact DFC P. Wood at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 ext. 2118 or paul.wood@calvertcountymd.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...