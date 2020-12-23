Dunkirk, MD(4:50 p.m.)- The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has closed Route 260 and Journey Drive in Dunkirk, MD for an auto crash. They state the roadway will be closed for an extended period of time.

A MEDEVAC has been requested for one person who was trapped and not breathing. Units at the scene are reporting one fatality with one person to be flown out. We are working to confirm this with the Calvert Sheriff’s Office.

Find an alternate route, expect delays and watch for emergency vehicles.

This is a developing story.

