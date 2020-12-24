If you or a loved one has been injured or killed while working on a construction site, you can and should file a workers’ compensation claim. Companies must adhere to safety standards, especially in a dangerous industry like this one. When they fail to live up to the duty of care they owe their employees, workers can get hurt.

Construction Is a Dangerous Way To Make a Living

Construction-related accidents are the leading cause of work-related injuries and deaths in the US. Accidents on the job site cause 20% of work-related deaths every year. Besides these fatalities, construction injuries cost millions in lost wages, high medical bills, and business losses every year.

The leading causes of construction deaths are what the Occupational Safety and Health Administration ( OSHA ) refers to as the “fatal four”:

Falls, which cause 33% of deaths

Being struck by flying objects, which causes 11% of deaths

Electrocutions, which are responsible for 8.5% of fatalities

Accidents that trap workers between heavy objects

Tired repairman having exhausted look after long and stressful day of work holding his hand on neck having pain there wearing gloves, belt with tools and gloves and holding blueprint isolated

Knowing this, most construction companies take steps to protect their workers. They go the extra mile to ensure that you have the right equipment and the proper training to avoid injury. Others, however, are careless with their workers’ safety. When an accident happens, their negligence may have been the reason.

If you work in construction, you work in a potentially deadly profession. Keep reading to learn more about the dangers of the construction industry and what to do if you are hurt or a loved one is killed on the job.

Have You Been Hurt at Work?

Some estimates say every construction worker will have at least one work-related injury in their lifetime. If you have been hurt at work, you may be wondering what you can do to ensure your family doesn’t suffer financially or emotionally because of someone else’s negligence.

If your loved one was hurt or killed on the job, you are probably devastated and worried about your family’s future. A lawyer who specializes in wrongful death on construction sites can help you get the compensation and benefits your family deserves.

How a Construction Accident Lawyer Can Help

In almost every construction accident case, your compensation will come from your state’s workers’ compensation board. Why do you need an attorney? There are a few reasons.

First, your construction accident attorney can make sure you get all the payments and benefits you’re entitled to from workers’ compensation. The workers’ comp board will try to pay you as little as possible, but a construction accident lawyer will ensure you get everything you deserve, including:

Lost wages

Medical bills

Ongoing disability payments

The cost of prosthetics

Rehabilitation costs

Job retraining

Accident at work of construction labor people, Basic First aid and CPR Training at outdoor. Heat Stroke or Heat exhaustion in body concept.

Second, you may have a case against a third party if your injury occurred in a work vehicle or because of a defective product. In these cases, you may be entitled to additional compensation from a third party insurer. Your accident lawyer can investigate this possibility.

Third, you should always have an advocate on your side when you deal with legal issues or insurance companies. Don’t fight them on your own.

What Should You Do If You’re Hurt at Work?

If you have been injured at work, your first step should be to see a medical professional. Get a complete diagnosis, and be sure you understand the extent of your injuries and the doctor’s proposed treatment. You’ll also want to get copies of all your medical records and talk to an experienced, knowledgeable construction accident attorney.

You will probably hear immediately from the workers’ compensation board. Don’t agree to anything until you’ve discussed your case with your lawyer. Visit this link to learn more about how a construction accident lawyer handles your case .

Like this: Like Loading...