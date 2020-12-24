Leonardtown, MD- On December 23, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department(HVFD) responded to the 23500 block of Brown Road in Leonardtown, MD for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 20’x40′ garage fully engulfed threatening a single-family home. According to the HVFD Facebook page, fourteen volunteers provided coverage and the blaze was under control in about fifteen minutes without any extending to the home.

Units from Hollywood performing searches of the structures that all proved negative. The fire was declared under control and the assignment was scaled back to units from Station 7, Station 1, Engine 93, and an EMS Unit.

More information will be added once a fire marshals preliminary report is issued.

