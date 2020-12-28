UPDATE December 28, 2020- The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges(case number D-041-CR-20-001674) against Christopher Fuller in regards to the Christmas Eve Owings crash that claimed the life of 50-year-old Kerry Lyn Clark of Chesapeake Beach, MD, and another woman, Lisa Porter in the hospital.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle spoke with Mrs. Porter’s husband Otis Porter over the weekend. Mrs. Porter suffered a compound fracture in her leg and now has a rod in it. She also suffered a fractured wrist, but no surgery was needed. The family is hoping she will be released from ICU/the hospital later this week.

Fuller was charged and held without bond on Christmas Eve with one count of criminally negligent manslaughter with a vehicle, two counts of assault(2nd degree) of a police officer/Fire/EMS, and one count of resisting arrest.

A bond review hearing will be held today, December 28, 2020, at 9 am at the Calvert County District Court.

UPDATE 12/24/2020 @9 a.m.- On December 23, 2020, shortly after 4:30 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Unit were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle collision in the area of Maryland Rt. 260 and Journey Dr. in Owings, Maryland.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Hyundai Elantra, operated by Christopher Fuller, 34 of Dunkirk, MD, was traveling West on Maryland Rt. 260 when it struck a 2012 Ford Escape operated by Kerri Lyn Clark, 50 of Chesapeake Beach, MD. The Ford Escape was then pushed across the center line into a 2013 Hyundai CR-V operated by an adult female. Kerri Lyn Clark succumbed to her injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The operator of the Hyundai CR-V was flown from the scene to PG Shock Trauma and is listed in critical condition. The operator of the at-fault vehicle Mr. Fuller was taken into custody and assessed by medical personnel. Fuller refused treatment and is facing numerous charges. At this time, speed and impairment appear to be contributing factors.

Senior Deputy First Class Jeffrey Hardesty of the Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact S/DFC Hardesty at (410) 535-2800 or via email: Jeffrey.Hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov .

Dunkirk, MD(4:50 p.m.)- The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has closed Route 260 and Journey Drive in Dunkirk, MD for an auto crash. They state the roadway will be closed for an extended period of time.

A MEDEVAC has been requested for one person who was trapped and not breathing. Units at the scene are reporting one fatality with one person to be flown out. We are working to confirm this with the Calvert Sheriff’s Office.

Find an alternate route, expect delays and watch for emergency vehicles.

This is a developing story.

