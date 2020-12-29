UPDATE 4:00 p.m. 12/29/2020: On December 29, 2020, at approximately 2:10 p.m. deputies were on scene at 21800 North Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, investigating an alleged theft.

During the investigation, the suspect brandished an edged weapon and assaulted the deputy. The deputy discharged his firearm and the suspect was shot. Both the suspect and deputy sustained injuries and were transported via helicopter to area trauma centers.

The deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect is listed in stable condition.

This article has been updated to reflect new information from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. As with any Breaking News, the situation is fluid. We will continue to bring updates when available.

Lexington Park, MD(2:28 p.m.)- At approximately 2:15 p.m. December 29, 2020, a 9-1-1 call went out for a reported shooting at or near the Big Lots on North Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park, MD.

At this time, it is reported that one person was found at the front of the building and may possibly be law enforcement. This individual is reported to have been shot in the hand or sustained a hand injury. The second victim is reported to be at the back of the building by the loading dock and is in critical condition.

A MEDEVAC has been requested. A second MEDEVAC was requested for the law enforcement officer, however, that person was transported to St. Mary’s Airport as Trooper 7 was returning from another call and needed to refuel.

The investigation is ongoing, we have reached out to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Cpl. Julie Yingling and will provide more updates when available.

This is a developing story…

